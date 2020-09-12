Submission ID: 2829
Date Lost September 05, 2020
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Mt Carmel Church Rd
Owner's Full Name Josie Manis
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (910) 948-4828
Additional Comments If found please call phone number only. Do not email. (Report placed on behalf of dog's owner.)
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Blackie
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Long haired Feist Mix
Markings white hairs on face and head
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color tan
Age of Pet unsure adult
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
