Submission ID: 3258
Date Lost June 08, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage, NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 2590 Union Church Road
Owner's Full Name Rachel Xavier
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9419330155
Additional Comments $200 reward if returned to owner.
Last seen wearing lime green bandage on her tail. She NEEDS surgery on her tail ASAP and the dressings need to be changed daily or it will get infected. She was scheduled to have surgery the week of 6/7/21.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Princess
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Long haired dachshund
Markings Black fur on ears
Predominant Color Red
2nd Color Tan
Age of Pet 10
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
