Submission ID: 3242
Date Lost June 01, 2021
Area/Town Lost Cameron
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Briggs Road
Closest Major Intersection 24/27
Owner's Full Name Meaghan E Layne
Email mewalters003@gmail.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone 9198950987
Alternate Phone (919) 270-4335
Additional Comments He is a long haired chocolate and tan dachshund. He is 5 months old and wearing a camo collar.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Brownie
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Dachshund
Markings Chocolate and tan
Predominant Color Chocolate
2nd Color Tab
Age of Pet 5 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Camo
