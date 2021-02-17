Submission ID: 3053
Date Lost February 17, 2021
Area/Town Lost Foxfire
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Pinelands vista
Closest Major Intersection Hoffman rd
Owner's Full Name Jaci Jeter
Email Jaci.jeter@gmail.com
Zip 27281
Primary Phone 315-408-7328
Alternate Phone (315) 777-6853
Additional Comments Penny is very friendly. She has a micro chip, but no tags on her collar.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Penny
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mixed. Light brown. Has a grey hound like stature.
Markings Light tan/brown. Large yoda like ears
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Seat belt buckle collar
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Black
