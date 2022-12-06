Lost Dog, Light Tan Chihuahua in Carthage (Older dog) Dec 6, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submission ID: 4165Street or Road Where Pet Lost (You do not need to include house #) Walter Rd, CarthageOwner's First Name Leanne Email sam727397@hotmail.comPrimary Phone 9103037731CONTACT INFORMATIONDate Lost December 04, 2022Area/Town Lost CarthageStreet or Road Where Pet Lost Walter RdClosest Major Intersection Joel Rd and Niagara/Carthage RdOwner's Full Name Leanne BakerEmail sam727397@hotmail.comZip 28327Primary Phone 9103037731PHOTO IF AVAILABLEUpload Photo (pic only, no video) File uploadedANIMAL DESCRIPTIONAnimal Name KaneType of Animal DogBreed ChihuahuaMarkings Light yellow Predominant Color Light yellowAge of Pet 13Is Pet Microchipped? NoSEXSex of Pet MaleIs Pet Spayed or Neutered? YesTAILTail of Pet LongSize of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)COATCoat of Pet ShortEARSEars of Pet ErectCOLLARCollar of Pet Nonethepilot.com145 W Pennsylvania AveSouthern Pines, NC 28387910-692-7271Copyright © 2022 The Pilot Newspaper. All rights reserved Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism. Register Log In There are no services available. LATEST E-EDITION Wed., Dec. 7, 2022 Calendar Dec 6 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, Dec 6, 2022 Dec 6 All Star Kids Class ages 5-12 Tue, Dec 6, 2022 Dec 7 Grief & The Healing Christ: Men's Bereavement Support Group Wed, Dec 7, 2022 Dec 8 Homeschool Music Enrichment Series: Primitive Music Thu, Dec 8, 2022 Dec 8 Shaw House Tours (NOW ON SATURDAYS) Thu, Dec 8, 2022
