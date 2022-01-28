Submission ID: 3624
Date Lost January 15, 2022
Area/Town Lost Pine bluff NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Thunder rd
Closest Major Intersection US-1 AND THUNDER RD
Owner's Full Name JOHNATHAN ROGERS
Email Babyjade0829@gmail.com
Zip 28373
Primary Phone 9109865148
Alternate Phone (910) 639-6456
Additional Comments He used Nose Pit, with Light Brown, with big Brown eyes, White Tipped tail. (Mid bushy) White patch on his chest. White tipped toes , very sweet friendly and goofy.
If found please call immediately, the family is worried and misses him dearly. He needs his anxiety medications to keep him from break outs in chewing. Causing bald patches I his fur. Please help return Thor home safe!
NO QUESTIONS ASKED.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Thor
Type of Animal DOG
Breed PITBULL
Markings WHITE Strip on chest
Predominant Color Light Brown!!
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 4
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.