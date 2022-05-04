Submission ID: 3786
Date Lost May 03, 2022
Area/Town Lost Carthage/whispering pines/ southern pines. By airport
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Waynor Rd and hwy 22
Closest Major Intersection Waynor Rd and hwy 22
Owner's Full Name Morgan Stumpf
Email MStumpf518@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 919-559-7384
Alternate Phone (412) 720-8901
Additional Comments Bru is a large black lab/ pit mix. He has a white stripe down his chest. Super sweet and will do anything for a snack treat.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bru or Bruizer
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab/ pit mix
Markings All black with white stripe down chest
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 8 years old
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
