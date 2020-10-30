Submission ID: 2889
Date Lost October 29, 2020
Area/Town Lost Cameron
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Sinclair Community
Owner's Full Name Christina Wisniewski
Email cdwisniewski1@aol.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone 5708992001
Alternate Phone (570) 899-2002
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Roxy
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab/Brittany Spaniel
Markings Brown ears
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Brown
Age of Pet 11
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) Tan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.