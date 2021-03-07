Submission ID: 3080
Date Lost March 05, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Haley Street
Closest Major Intersection Murray Hill Rd, US Hwy 1
Owner's Full Name Dyshia Jones
Email dyshiajones@yahoo.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 9106840758
Alternate Phone (910) 585-3816
Additional Comments Very friendly dogs. Large one is chipped, smaller dog is not. Will go with people. They will be together
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Cooper
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab mix
Markings White under neck and on chest
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Purple
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
