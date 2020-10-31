Submission ID: 2891
Date Lost October 30, 2020
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst #6
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Squires Lane
Owner's Full Name Linda Scott
Email scot-4@hotmail.com
Zip 28774
Primary Phone 910-603-0196
Alternate Phone (910) 295-4151
Additional Comments Medium size black dog is very shy so if you see her please call
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Pepper
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab mix
Markings White chest
Predominant Color Bkack
2nd Color None
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Pink
