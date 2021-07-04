UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3292
Date Lost July 03, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst #6
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 24 Pinebrook
Owner's Full Name Lisa Grissom
Email Lisangrissom@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 8173125621
Alternate Phone (817) 832-6226
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Stevie
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
Markings Recent neutering operation
Predominant Color Black and white
Age of Pet 1
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) Black
