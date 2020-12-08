Submission ID: 2959
Date Lost December 01, 2020
Area/Town Lost Southern pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost West Iowa Avenue
Closest Major Intersection Us1 and Morganton rd.
Owner's Full Name Ruth Terry
Email ruthdterry123@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 9109866726
Alternate Phone (910) 705-2087
Additional Comments Lil man loves playing catch with tennis balls, eating, sleeping and snuggles. He gets scared easily at any loud noise or if u raise your voice even if your'e laughing. He is house trained and very sweet not a mean bone in his body
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Lil man
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Jack Russell mix
Markings Brown ears and a brown spot near his tail
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Brown
Age of Pet Unsure I've had him about 3years and he was already as big as he was going to get when I got him
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Was not wearing it when he got out of the fence
