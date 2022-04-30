Submission ID: 3774
Date Lost April 29, 2022
Area/Town Lost West End
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Beulah Hill Church Rd
Closest Major Intersection Highway 73
Owner's Full Name Caroline Cooper
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 910 670 0201
Additional Comments Has blue collar that reads I gotta p
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Billy
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Jack Russell Terrier
Markings White/brown
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Brown
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Wirey
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.