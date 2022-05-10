Submission ID: 3802
Date Lost May 08, 2022
Area/Town Lost Downtown Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Broad st and Morganton rd
Closest Major Intersection Broad st and Morganton rd
Owner's Full Name Tim Wamboldt
Email Twamboldt@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 9106035872
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name AJ
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Jack Russel / Chihuahua
Markings Black/ brown
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
