Submission ID: 2818
Date Lost August 30, 2020
Area/Town Lost West End
Street or Road Where Pet Lost McKenzies Mill Road
Closest Major Intersection McKenzies Mill/ Hwy 73/ Carthage Road
Owner's Full Name Rick Mathews
Email jmathews428@gmail.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 9105285020
Alternate Phone (910) 673-0546
Additional Comments Cooper is missing from McKenzies Mill Road. Small Jack Russell/ Feist mix. Black and white with brown spots. Has blue collar on. Please contact Rick Mathews at 910-528-5305.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Cooper
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Jack Russell/ Feist ix
Markings Black and white with brown spot
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 1
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue
