Submission ID: 3103
Date Lost March 19, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Buggy Drive
Closest Major Intersection Downtown Carthage
Owner's Full Name Chelsea and Drew Painter
Email chelc1331@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9107241503
Alternate Phone (919) 798-8995
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Cash
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Irish Setter
Markings Cash has blue tattoos in his ears
Predominant Color Red
2nd Color Red/Brown
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue and white with Mustaches
Collar I.D. Tag(s) NA
