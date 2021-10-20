UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG FOUND AND RETURNED SAFELY HOME
Submission ID: 3455
Date Lost October 19, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost BUGGY DRIVE
Closest Major Intersection Down & Saunders
Owner's Full Name Chelsea and Drew Painter
Email ckonowski@icontact.com
Zip 27502
Primary Phone 9107241503
Alternate Phone (919) 798-8995
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Cadh
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Irish Setter
Markings Black collar, feathering on legs and tail
Predominant Color Red
Age of Pet 4
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Black
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.