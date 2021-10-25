UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3462
Date Lost October 24, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Buggy Drive
Closest Major Intersection Buggy drive and Pinecrest (lovers lane)
Owner's Full Name Painter Drew
Email painterdrew68@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (910) 724-1503
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Cash
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Irish Setter
Markings White diamond on chest, the rest of coat is red
Predominant Color Red
Age of Pet 4-6 years
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) None
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
