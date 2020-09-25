Submission ID: 2845
Date Lost September 24, 2020
Area/Town Lost Robbins
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Hussey LN
Closest Major Intersection Hussey LN ad Spies Rd
Owner's Full Name Ashley Sundwall-Byers
Email ashleylynn1927@gmail.com
Zip 27325
Primary Phone (954) 591-5683
Additional Comments Skittle’s collar broke while she was being walked and she ran. She is 5 months old. She is part Husky and part Pitbull. She is fawn colored and has one blue eye and one brown eye. Her collar broke so she doesn’t have tags on her, but she is microchipped.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Skittles
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Husky mix
Markings Solid color with faint eyebrows
Predominant Color Fawn/tan
Age of Pet 5 months
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
