Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. High 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.