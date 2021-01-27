Submission ID: 3017
Date Lost January 25, 2021
Area/Town Lost Robbins
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Highway 705
Owner's Full Name Jaylyn Johnson
Email 02haleyg@gmail.com
Zip 27325
Primary Phone 9106174585
Alternate Phone (910) 231-1570
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bentley
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Husky Pitbull mix
Markings tan/brown with 2 moles on each side of his face, orange collar
Predominant Color tan
Age of Pet 10 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
Collar Color(s) orange
