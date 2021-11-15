Submission ID: 3500
Date Lost November 04, 2021
Area/Town Lost Robbins
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Baldwin Road
Closest Major Intersection Plank Road, 705 and N Moore Rd
Owner's Full Name Dione R Collins
Email dionecollins@gmail.com
Zip 27325
Primary Phone 919-356-5453
Alternate Phone (919) 888-5221
Additional Comments Little Bear "Bear" likes to go to Carolina fried Chicken and House of Pizza "Chicken Hut" because he loves pizza and people would feed him. He is very social and loves snacks. They last saw him Wednesday Nov 3rd. Please help us find our boy. We miss him terribly.
Upload Photo File uploaded
Animal Name Little Bear
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Siberian Husky mix
Markings Black with a brown under coat, greying on the muzzle and white under chin, belly and feet.
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 6
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
Coat of Pet Short
Ears of Pet Erect
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Gray
