UPDATE: DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 2879
Date Lost October 17, 2020
Area/Town Lost Weymouth Heights, Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Highland Road
Closest Major Intersection Highland RD and Connecticut RD.
Owner's Full Name Ellyn Grosz
Email Ellyn.grosz@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 9312494616
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Tommy
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Husky
Markings Patches of light gray
Predominant Color White
Age of Pet 20 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
