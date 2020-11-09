UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 2906
Date Lost November 08, 2020
Area/Town Lost Robbins NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Flint Hill Church Rd near the church
Closest Major Intersection Hwy 705 and Flint Hill Church Rd
Owner's Full Name Stephen Smith
Email kidrockr68@earthlink.net
Zip 27325
Primary Phone 910 690 7265
Alternate Phone (910) 690-9227
Additional Comments Tully is a 10 mo old unneutered, unchipped male. Very friendly. Seen being "leashed" by a man and woman driving a black Nissan Armada sround 12:45pm, Nov 8, 2020.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Tully
Type of Animal Dog
Breed GS/Husky mix
Markings Predominately light grey with swatches of dark gray
Predominant Color Light grey
2nd Color Dark grey
Age of Pet 10 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
