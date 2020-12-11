UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 2961
Date Lost December 10, 2020
Area/Town Lost Cameron us 1
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Us 1
Closest Major Intersection Us 1
Owner's Full Name Christine
Email Christinem119@gmail.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone 9106038488
Additional Comments Husky , very sweet dog. Update to date on shots. Different color eyes
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Shadow
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Husky
Markings Black and white and two different color eyes
Age of Pet 12 years
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Pink and blue flea collar
