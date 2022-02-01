UPDATE: FOUND
Submission ID: 3632
Date Lost February 01, 2022
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Roseland
Closest Major Intersection 15/501
Owner's Full Name Christine Haymore
Email christinem119@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 9106038488
Additional Comments Two dogs missing , should be together.
Husky and chichula
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Shadow
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Husky
Markings Fluffy
Predominant Color Gray
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 11 years
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
Collar Color(s) Brown pink
(1) comment
This dog and his companion dog are both home safely. Pawboost report on them both. I posted a picture of the other dog on the facebook page but both dogs have been removed from the page. Someone deleted all the Reunited recent posts there.
