Submission ID: 2898
Date Lost November 05, 2020
Area/Town Lost Knollwood Heights
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Fairway Drive/Newton Drive
Closest Major Intersection Pee Dee near Rounds Prk
Owner's Full Name Blanche Hancock
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 9107835925
Alternate Phone (910) 783-6921
Additional Comments Recent rescue. Hound and Australian Shepherd mix
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Luna
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Hound Aussie mix
Markings Light blue eyes
Predominant Color Beige head, dark body
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes
