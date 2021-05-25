UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3223
Date Lost May 24, 2021
Area/Town Lost Lakeview, NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Camp Easter Rd
Closest Major Intersection Camp Easter Rd & Airport Rd
Owner's Full Name Maryann Kristen Bandy
Email maryannkristen@gmail.com
Zip 28350
Primary Phone 9106917987
Alternate Phone (740) 644-9716
Additional Comments He is very skiddish around men.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Tuk (or Milo)
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Hound mix
Markings White tip tail, huge ears
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Black & white
Age of Pet 1.5 years
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Green, blue, bronze metal
Collar I.D. Tag(s)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.