UPDATE: MOORE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY REPORTED THE DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Date Lost October 31, 2021
Area/Town Lost Jackson Springs
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Currie Mill Rd
Owner's Full Name Moore Humane Society
Email moorehumane@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9109472631
Additional Comments Copper is very skittish and shy, but sweet. Please approach slowly and sweetly, maybe even with food.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Copper
Type of Animal dog
Breed Hound Mix
Markings Brown blonde and white
Age of Pet 2-3 yrs
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
