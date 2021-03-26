Submission ID: 3118
Date Lost March 25, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost E Illinois ave
Owner's Full Name Emily Putnam
Email emily@putnamnation.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 9106394663
Alternate Phone (910) 315-5159
Additional Comments She will bark but is super sweet, shys away from strangers most the time. We just moved to the area from Carthage. She has no collar but is microchipped
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Kenzie
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Yorki poo
Markings Grey, white and blonde
Predominant Color Grey
Age of Pet 7
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Docked
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
