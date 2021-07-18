Submission ID: 3320
Date Lost July 18, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost McNeill Street
Closest Major Intersection McNeill/Saunders
Owner's Full Name Meg Russell
Email megrussell@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9107836879
Additional Comments 2-3yo Pastel Pink Collar
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Lacey
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Shi Tzu
Markings Grey and White
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Grey
Age of Pet 2-3yo
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
TAIL
Tail of Pet Curled
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Pastel Pink
