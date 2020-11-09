Submission ID: 2907
Date Lost November 08, 2020
Area/Town Lost Whispering Pines
Owner's Full Name Brianna White
Email Scoo7er98@icloud.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9109955039
Animal Name Willow
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pitbull
Markings Mole on right back thigh
Predominant Color Grey
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? No
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
Coat of Pet Short
Ears of Pet Erect
Collar of Pet None
