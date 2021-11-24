Submission ID: 3512
Date Lost November 23, 2021
Area/Town Lost Eagle Springs
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Flowers Road
Closest Major Intersection Parker Road
Owner's Full Name Billy McRae
Zip 27242
Primary Phone 910-584-0802
Alternate Phone (910) 315-9710
Additional Comments The dogs name is Remi. Super sweet, but will be too scared to jump in a car with you. Please call me and I will immediately come to the last seen location!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name All grey body, white head, approximately 65 pounds.
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pitbull
Markings White face, grey body.
Predominant Color Grey
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.