Submission ID: 3395
Date Lost September 09, 2021
Area/Town Lost Sanford
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 805 Amherst Rd
Owner's Full Name Bertha Flores
Email stefbooboo@yahoo.com
Zip 27330
Primary Phone 9197217870
Alternate Phone (919) 721-9511
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chihuahua
Markings Grey hair, with a white patch on chest and brown paws
Predominant Color Grey
Age of Pet 8mnts
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Pink and blue
