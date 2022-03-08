Submission ID: 3680
Date Lost March 07, 2022
Area/Town Lost Taylortown/westend
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Beulah hill church road
Closest Major Intersection Beulah hill church/juniper lake road
Owner's Full Name Jessilena Jones
Email jessiandmy3@gmail.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 9107246533
Alternate Phone (910) 986-4346
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit/lab
Markings Grey black speckled
Predominant Color Grey black
Age of Pet 7 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Grey
