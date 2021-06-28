Submission ID: 3276
Date Lost June 26, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 66 Sharpe Lane
Owner's Full Name Daniel McNeill
Email sue_mcneill@yahoo.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9106388566
Additional Comments 2 yr old Gray with black spots Great Dane. Name is Zoe. She is a very sick and needs her medications.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Zoe
Type of Animal Dig
Breed Great Dane
Markings None
Predominant Color Gray
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Purple
