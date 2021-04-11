Submission ID: 3142
Date Lost April 10, 2021
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen North Carolina
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Roseland Road in Aberdeen
Closest Major Intersection Roseland road & Sandpit
Owner's Full Name Miriam Lopez
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 9105854142
Alternate Phone (910) 528-1166
Additional Comments Please be on the look out for Bella! She is a small gray terrier. She wondered off on 4/10 and still hasn’t come home. She was last seen on Roseland Road in Aberdeen. Contact 910-585-4142 with any questions. Thank you so much! Please help bring my parents little girl home.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bella Lopez
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Terrier
Markings Different shades of Gray
Predominant Color Gray
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 10
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Flea
Collar Color(s) Gray
