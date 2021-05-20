Submission ID: 3214
Date Lost May 08, 2021
Area/Town Lost Jackson springs
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Lucas road
Owner's Full Name Walter Wall
Email shawnwall8732@gmail.com
Zip 27242
Primary Phone 9105486683
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Kane
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit bull
Markings Front paws half white
Predominant Color Gray
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 4
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
