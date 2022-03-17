UPDATE: DOG WAS FOUND
Submission ID: 3699
Date Lost March 16, 2022
Area/Town Lost Whispering Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Tall Timbers
Owner's Full Name Rebekah Layton
Email Laytonrebekah@ymail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9107487356
Additional Comments Lost Dog. Georgie is a 90lbs Great Pyrenees mix. His coat is primarily dark grey with some black and white. He is friendly.
He was lost while on a walk at Reservoir Park, last seen cutting through the neighborhood on Tall Timbers Dr. in Whispering Pines. He is not wearing a collar or tags.
He was wearing a gentle leader and black leash when last seen.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Georgie
Type of Animal Large Dog
Breed Great Pyrenees mix
Markings White and Dark Grey face
Predominant Color Dark Grey
2nd Color White and Black
Age of Pet 3.5
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Black gentle leader and Black leash
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.