Submission ID: 3157
Date Lost April 19, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinebluff
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Prosperity Lane off of Thunder road, may be around swaim or Vineland too
Closest Major Intersection Hwy 1
Owner's Full Name Jessie Langford
Email jessievun@hotmail.com
Zip 28373
Primary Phone 9103310359
Additional Comments Please help us find her, or if you have her please return her to us safe. My children have been so sad since she left, as are we! She is very loved and well cared for! Please help us!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Daisy
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Great Pyrenese Mix
Markings All white
Predominant Color White
Age of Pet 12 weeks old
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Green with flowers on it
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None yet
