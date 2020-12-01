Submission ID: 2946
Date Lost November 29, 2020
Area/Town Lost Vass
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Savannah Ln
Closest Major Intersection US-1
Owner's Full Name Diana Rowland
Email drabstejnek@gmail.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 9106904997
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Diesel
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Great Pyrenees
Markings Light badger ears
Predominant Color White
Age of Pet 5
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
