Submission ID: 3439
Date Lost October 13, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost North May Street
Closest Major Intersection Route 1
Owner's Full Name Jordanna Hostler
Email jmwalker29@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 8083495594
Additional Comments Recently adopted; does not yet have a microchip. Very skittish. Has a collar with a tag with phone number.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Great Pyrenees
Markings None
Predominant Color White
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
