Submission ID: 3435
Date Lost October 09, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Mt. Carmel Rd.
Owner's Full Name Ann Caliri
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 910-690-6610
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Maggie
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Great Pyrenees
Markings n/a
Predominant Color white
Age of Pet 9y
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
