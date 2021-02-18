UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3055
Date Lost February 18, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage, Nc
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Pinehurst Avenue
Closest Major Intersection McNeill street
Owner's Full Name Jarrod Brooks
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9103151085
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Maximus or Max
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Great Pyrenees
Markings Tail is curled
Predominant Color White
Age of Pet 6
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Light green
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.