Submission ID: 3023
Date Lost January 28, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Masger Rd
Closest Major Intersection 15-501 and 73
Owner's Full Name Justin Windle
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9106511241
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Kala
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Anatolian Shepard/ Great Pyrenees mix
Markings Brindle with white feet
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
