Submission ID: 2925
Date Lost November 20, 2020
Area/Town Lost Off Eakes Rd in Sanford NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Last seen on Eakes rd in Sanford
Closest Major Intersection Eakes and old Jefferson Davis hwy
Owner's Full Name Jessica Victoria Jones
Email jessvjones22@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 6063054364
Alternate Phone (719) 200-6087
Additional Comments She’s a sweet dog so should come to you if you call her name. Piper. She’s microchipped and had a collar on with my contact info
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Piper
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Labradane
Markings Has giraffe spots on her ears
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color Dark brown
Age of Pet 4
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Pink
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Rubber id tag
