Submission ID: 3433
Date Lost October 09, 2021
Area/Town Lost Blue Farm Whispering Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 130 Presnell Ct
Owner's Full Name Christine Lofton
Email Loftcj@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9107283393
Additional Comments Female Blue Great Dane can be skittish, this isn’t like her to run off, please return home!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Athena
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Great Dane
Markings White spot on chest
Age of Pet 3yr
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
