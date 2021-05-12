Submission ID: 3197
Date Lost May 11, 2021
Area/Town Lost Robbins, NC (spies/browns mill road area)
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Browns Mill Road
Closest Major Intersection Browns Chapel Road/Browns Mill Road
Owner's Full Name Brittney Lemonds Jackson
Email Shylynsmom@gmail.com
Zip 27325
Primary Phone 910-459-6577
Alternate Phone (704) 294-6129
Additional Comments Please help us find our 6 year old Great Dane “Max”. He is a Merle with white on his chest. He is wearing a blue collar and a reflective lime green collar. Tags on lime green collar with contact info. He was raised with my babies and we don’t know how to go on without him.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Max
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Great Dane
Markings Merle with mostly black front legs and white markings on chest
Age of Pet 6
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Two collars: blue and lime green reflective
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.