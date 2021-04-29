UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3176
Date Lost April 29, 2021
Area/Town Lost southern pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost brucewood rd
Closest Major Intersection 15/501
Owner's Full Name casey jordan
Email dcjordan09@gmail.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 9104616370
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name zoey
Type of Animal dog
Breed morkie
Markings long grair thin hair
Predominant Color grey
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) grey
Collar I.D. Tag(s) none
