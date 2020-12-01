Submission ID: 2948
Date Lost November 30, 2020
Area/Town Lost Fort Bragg Rd area of Southern Pines
Owner's Full Name Jo Beth Shaw
Email lyndon928@yahoo.com
Zip 27205
Primary Phone 3363181934
Additional Comments Buoy will be very timid and evasive when approached. He's a large kitty, but very shy around strangers.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Buoy (BOO-EEY)
Type of Animal cat
Breed Maine Coon mix
Markings small slit on ear
Predominant Color Tabby
2nd Color white
Age of Pet 11
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
