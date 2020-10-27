UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED THE DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 2885
Date Lost October 27, 2020
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Surry Circle S
Closest Major Intersection Morganton/Monticello
Owner's Full Name Dacia Burch
Email dacialburch@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 9106913443
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Hunter
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Goldendoodle
Markings Golden all over
Predominant Color Honey
Age of Pet 4 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) Black
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes
